Ohlthaver & List chief urges Namibians to safeguard tomorrow with safety measures

The Executive Chairman of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group, Sven Thieme has called on Namibians not lose sight of the measures that can alleviate the country’s turmoil and steer the country onto the path of recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Thieme, the country is indebted to all those who have played a part in the fight against the COVID-19 virus: “Immense gratitude must be extended to our healthcare workers who have faced many of the darkest days of the pandemic and whose courage and dedication to the lives of others have been examples of hope and fortitude. All our frontline workers – the backbone of so many essential services – have likewise stepped up to keep society moving, along with whole communities who stepped in to help their fellow brothers and sisters in need.

“As a representative of the private sector, I have also been encouraged by the cooperation and partnerships with the government and fellow private sector players across the country – all these parties have exemplified what it means to take hands in a time of crisis and deliver the kind of support that can only be realised when efforts are combined. I have similarly been moved by the actions within our own organisation to combat the COVID-19 virus and support one another with compassion and empathy.”

Despite the solidarity shown thus far, the knocks taken by the country have been severe, and Thieme highlights relief is a matter of urgency that is in everyone’s hands. Thieme: “All those who do their part to stay safe by following the COVID-19 protocols – masking up, social distancing and sanitising – recognise that their acts to protect themselves go much further, and in fact bring our entire country closer to a safer place.

“When I recently tested positive for the virus, I fortunately did not have severe symptoms as I received my first jab before I fell ill. I look forward to being fully vaccinated. However, as has been stressed, we will not be out of this pandemic until everyone is protected. Therefore, I appeal to everyone to do everything they can to keep themselves and those around them safe.

“Our healthcare workers have been through more than should have been expected of them; businesses are under strain; livelihoods continue to be put at risk; and families across the country are dealing with unspeakable loss. We cannot afford to tackle this pandemic with anything less than a vigorous, all-out approach, because doing so will prolong the adverse effects of the pandemic and impair our resilience to bounce back. The more resolutely we act now to lower our infection rate by using all the health and safety measures at our disposal, the sooner we will be on our way to healing,” Thieme concluded.