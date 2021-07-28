And then there was email – govt pension fund now accepts electronic submissions for funeral claims

The Government Institutions Pension Fund announced this week that it has amended the procedure for the submission of funeral claims to accept completed forms in electronic format via email.

The fund’s Manager of Client Services, Hilkka Mbako, said “Funeral benefits are paid upon submission of a completed funeral claim form, accompanied by the required certified supporting documents, such as the death certificate, identity document of the deceased member and claimant, marriage certificate (if married) and proof of banking particulars of the claimant. If the deceased was not married (single member), declarations of oath from two independent family members stating their relationship to the deceased and at the same time giving permission to a claimant to claim the funeral benefit.”

“Funeral claims submitted electronically would be acknowledged and processed in the shortest time possible, eliminating the need for the claimant to come physically to the GIPF office. These claims can either be submitted by a Human Resource practitioner from a GIPF participating employer or the applicable claimant. Additionally, GIPF requests each claimant to kindly submit the funeral claim with original certified supporting documents within a period of 10 working days,” she continued.

Mbako advised that funeral benefit claims can be submitted at any of the following email addresses:

Windhoek [email protected], Ondangwa [email protected], Oshakati [email protected], Outapi [email protected], Eenhana [email protected], Katima Mulilo [email protected], Gobabis go[email protected], Rundu [email protected], Otjiwarongo [email protected], Keetmanshoop [email protected] and Swakopmund [email protected].