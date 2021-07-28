NaTIS extends suspension of services

The Roads Authority this week announced the extension of the validity period of the NaTIS operational measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 to 6 August.

According to the authority the services suspended are bookings for learners license testing, bookings for driving license testing, except for applicants with previously confirmed booking and applicants whose learners licenses expired between 1 July and 6 August.

“Limited bookings for Vehicle Roadworthy Test will be held and all vehicles will be disinfected prior to test and other services such as the renewal of driving and vehicle licenses will still be offered at all NaTIS offices,” they added.

Furthermore, NaTIS offices countrywide will continue to operate with a reduced workforce until 6 August and the public is being asked to bear with them and only visit the offices for urgent matters.