Swakop Uranium to spend N$10 million to lift salary scales of its employees

Swakop Uranium will spend N$10 million to lift salary scales of its employees in addition to an annual wage increase of 7% awarded in January 2021, a statement released Tuesday said.

Swakop Uranium is a private company registered in Namibia and is the owner of Husab Uranium Mine which is located near Swakopmund.

“In pursuit of the vision to become a world-class mining giant, now more than ever the company and Namibia’s Mine Union stand in unity and must spend more time together engaging each other on topics of safety improvement, COVID-19 pandemic, and optimizing operations for the success of the company,” Swakop Uranium CEO, Cai Yusheng said in the statement.

The mine is currently the biggest employer in the mining industry of the southwestern African nation with a total permanent workforce of 1600 plus 1000 contractors.