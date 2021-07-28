Caregivers to open youth centres to provide music lessons

The Bernhard Nordkamp, Beautiful Kidz and Youth Orchestras of Namibia (YONA) centres in Katutura will be opening their facilities for the purpose of music lessons.

Gretel Coetzee, Director of YONA said over the past few weeks, they have resorted to online lessons and tutorial videos in addition to face-to-face classes.

She added that the Deputy Minister of Education, Faustina Caley made the appeal to care givers to look after children while they are unable to go to school.

“We feel that we also have a mandate to assist in that regard, because music lessons give the children a goal and purpose for the day, motivating them to stay off the streets and screens, to build their self-esteem and prevent depression,” she added.

She said their teachers have decided to rather drive to these centres to teach the children, so that they do not have to use a taxi, thereby preventing unnecessary virus exposure. “Two of our teachers will also drive to Havana, to teach our flute and recorder students in a church facility,” said Coetzee.

RMB Namibia, trhough the First Rand Foundation has been a supporter of YONA, a movement with the vision to transform the lives of youth through music.

Ray Auala of RMB Namibia said they are whole heartedly in support of YONA’s mission to provide an intensive music program that develops a sense of belonging, teaches the importance of teamwork and a strong work ethic and promotes a self-confidence and good citizenship.

“We thank them for their selfless work in these trying times and look forward to continue supporting this great initiative, for the sake of our children,” concluded Auala.