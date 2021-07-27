Select Page

Acid tankers bound for Rössing Mine derail

Posted by | Jul 27, 2021 |

Acid tankers bound for Rössing Mine derail

Rail operator TransNamib this week confirmed that a derailment involving 18 acid tankers occurred between Otavi and Otjiwarongo on the evening of 25 July.

TransNamib spokesperson, Abigail Raubenheimer said the acid which was destined for Rössing mine was coming from Tsumeb.

A total of seven loaded tankers derailed but did not capsize, while 11 tankers capsized, she added.

“No injuries occurred but spillage from two of the tankers was detected,” she said, adding that TransNamib immediately activated its emergency response plan when the incident occurred and the area has been cordoned off.

“At this time the cause of the derailment is unknown and subject to further investigation,” she added.

Meanwhile, Raubenheimer said TransNamib expects the repairs to take approximately a week before train service operations on the line can recommence.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Jaguar I-PACE is redefining what it means to be a ‘car’

Jaguar I-PACE is redefining what it means to be a ‘car’

14 August 2019

Mustang claims the title of world’s best-selling sports coupe

Mustang claims the title of world’s best-selling sports coupe

23 April 2019

New Land Rover Defender to hit African airwaves on 16 July

New Land Rover Defender to hit African airwaves on 16 July

7 July 2020

Biggest sub-Sahara aftermarket auto show set for September in Johannesburg

Biggest sub-Sahara aftermarket auto show set for September in Johannesburg

31 May 2019