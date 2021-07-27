Botswana takes over SACU Chair

Select Page

Jul 27, 2021

Botswana will assume the Chairmanship of the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) Summit, Council of Ministers and Commission, effective from the 15 July 2021 to the 14 July 2022, SACU Executive Secretary Paulina Elago, announced recently.

The President H.E Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, will assume the role of the Chairperson of the SACU Summit, taking over from the President H.E Cyril Ramaphosa.

The SACU Chairmanship rotates amongst the Member States for a period of 12 months, in alphabetical order.

The Minister of Finance of Botswana, Peggy O. Serame, will assume the role of Chairperson of the SACU Council of Ministers, taking over from the Minister of Finance of South Africa, Tito Mboweni.

The Secretary for Economic and Financial Policy in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development of Botswana, Kelapile Ndobano takes over as the Chairman of the SACU Commission, from the Deputy-Director General – International Trade and Economic Development, Department of Trade, Industry and Competition of South Africa, Ambassador Xavier Carim.

The Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Finance of Eswatini, Sizakele Dlamini, will be the Chairperson of the Finance and Audit Committee, taking over from the Secretary for Economic and Financial Policy in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development of Botswana, Kelapile Ndobano.

 

