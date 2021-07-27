Select Page

Home Affairs increases fees for services and documents issued

Posted by | Jul 27, 2021 |

Home Affairs increases fees for services and documents issued

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security (MHAISS) recently announced that fees for services offered and documents issued by the authority have increased.

Etienne Maritz, Executive Director at the Ministry said the increases relate to civil registration, identity management, citizenship, immigration, and refugee management services.

“The increase in fees is necessitated by various factors, such as the enhancement of security features of passport booklets, visa and permits resulted in higher procurement prices, the number of pages in the new passports will also increase from 32 to 47 pages and the validity will increase from 5 to 10 years and ID cards will contain a Machine-Readable Zone (MRZ) and a Quick Response Code (QRC),” he explained.

He emphasised that many ID card that were printed as duplicates remain uncollected at their offices country wide and he called upon applicants to collect their documents without further delay.

“It must be noted duplicate national documents will also be charged incrementally and the last fee increase for these services and documents was 2017,” he concluded.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

French development agency channels bridging finance to conservancies through Environmental Investment Fund

French development agency channels bridging finance to conservancies through Environmental Investment Fund

14 June 2021

India Namibia relations on a tangent for more results this year

India Namibia relations on a tangent for more results this year

8 February 2018

USAID Southern Africa to support upcoming Swakopmund International Trade Expo

USAID Southern Africa to support upcoming Swakopmund International Trade Expo

2 October 2019

Xwama takes cultural muti to mining board

Xwama takes cultural muti to mining board

14 December 2016