Namibia continues to receive essential medical equipment donations from Europe

The Embassy of Namibia in Berlin has witnessed great public awareness and support of the COVID-19 situation in Namibia.

The Embassy in a statement said it has asked for assistance in the form of donations from all corners of Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic.

The assistance they received so far was the first consignment of urgently needed equipment, including CPAP machines and oxygen machines which arrived in Namibia on 18 July and the second consignment was collected by a logistic company from the Embassy for dispatch to Namibia on 21 July.

“The consignment is expected to arrive in Namibia on 28 July and all efforts by civil society, businesses and individuals in mobilizing assistance and sending donations to the Embassy are highly appreciated,” they added.

For more donation kindly contact the Embassy at [email protected] and they will use the funds to purchase essential medical equipment.