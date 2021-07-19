Tsumeb Private Hospital receive beds and oxygen supply points from private sector

Installation of oxygen supply points and 10 hospital beds valued at N$300,000 were recently donated to the Tsumeb District Private Hospital by Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb and Ohorongo Cement.

The hospital experienced a shortage of beds and oxygen supply points, which prompted the collaborated assistance from the two companies.

Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb in a statement said that the donation comes in response to the rapid spread of COVID-19 infections in hope of reducing the burden on the Namibian medical system and saving the believe of as many people as possible.

“The private hospital is one of the key medical centers where patients from Otavi and Tsumemb areas as well as employees from both companies are treated and the support provided will also relieve the pressure on the Hospital as the private hospital will now assist more patients with a stable supply of oxygen,” they added.

The equipment was handed over by Hans Wilhelm Schutte, Managing Director Ohorongo Cement and Zebra Kasete, Vice President and Managing Director Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb to Andre Neethling, Managing Director Tsumeb District Private Hospital.

Kasete and Schutte both echoed the same sentiments that community and business leaders need to make sure health care workers have the facilities to do their level best to ensure patients have comfort while being cared for.

Kasete encouraged Namibians to get vaccinated to reduce pressure on health facilities and to help the country return to new normalcy like what is being witness in other countries hosting large sporting events.

Neethling thanked both companies for their swift response in support of the private hospital and highlighted the importance of making life easier for members of the community who need it the most.

“We are grateful to both companies for their support, strengthening our hand and giving us the opportunity to deliver proper service to the community in a dignified way, it makes a difference and it will go a long way,” concluded Neethling.