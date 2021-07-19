Namibia calls for an end to the economic and financial blockade imposed on Cuba over the years

Namibia will continue to stand by the people of Cuba and express solidarity and support in the defence of their revolution, an official recently said in a statement.

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation Executive Director Ambassador Penda Naanda said the disorder and incidence of disruption that occurred in some localities in Cuba on the 11 July great concern.

“These disruptions are taking place at a very complex time when Cuba is faced with the 16 month long fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and prolonged economic blockade,” he added.

The Cuban revolution did not only give relief to the people of Cuba but to many other all over the world including Africa. The Support Cuba has given to Namibia during the liberation struggle is a testimony of the selfless people of Cuba, he added.

“What happened on 11 July, is an attempt to divide the people of Cuba, create chaos and cause social disorder to justify an external intervention under the pretext of the “right to protect”. Guided by the Namibian Constitution, the Namibian Government calls for non-interference in the internal affairs of any country, including Cuba.,” he said.

“We believe the current US Administration under the Democratic Party will stand by the simultaneous and historic announcement made in 2014 by the former President Raúl Castro of the Republic of Cuba and Former President Barak Obama of the United States of America, to re-establish full diplomatic relations between their two countries after a break of half a century”.

Naanda said such a decision has demonstrated political courage, statesmanship and foresightedness, and created hope to end the economic blockade against Cuba, thus leading to a peaceful coexistence between the two countries.

Against this background, Namibia has called for an end to the economic and financial blockade imposed on Cuba over the years by successive US Administrations.