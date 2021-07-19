Select Page

University of Namibia to open 10 day vaccination clinic

Jul 23, 2021

The University of Namibia (UNAM) this week announced that they will be opening a COVID vaccination clinic to the public for 10 days.

The clinic will be open from 26 July until 6 August on weekdays only from 09:00 to 16:00 at the Leisure Centre on their Main Campus.

Professor Kenneth Matengu, Vice Chancellor of UNAM said they have been running controlled one-day COVID-19 vaccination clinic sessions since May, with the support of the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

We have to sharpen our service delivery in this task, and are now opening it up to the members of the public, especially the vulnerable members of our society and the clinic is managed by UNAM Cares, that is committed to serve the communities in which it operates,” he added.

He stated that on all days only Sinopharm vaccination doses will be available and that people should register online on their website before hand

First time vaccination jabs and all persons who were due for their 2nd jabs of Sinopharm, are welcome, therefore, for smooth administration, UNAM Cares Project need to know how may persons are interested,” said Matengu.

Matengu said companies and individuals who wish to support UNAM Cares or partners with them are welcome to contact the UNAM Cares Lead Dr Rachel Freeman at [email protected] or at 081 127 2266. “I would like to take this opportunity to invite all Namibians, inclusive of persons with disabilities to join us in getting vaccinated,” he concluded.

