2021 Tourism Expo cancelled – Industry focuses on COVID-19 vaccination drive

The Namibia Media Holdings (NMH), for the first time in 23 years announced the cancellation of the 2021 Tourism expo, with an aim to rally behind the Ministry of Health and Social Services’ vaccination campaign.

“In a bid to support the sector, NMH, the Namibia Tourism Board, the Ministry of Environment, Tourism and Forestry as well as FENATA, is aiming to have 1million Namibians vaccinated by the beginning of the next Tourism season which is 1 September 2021,”said Maggy Mbako, PR Executive, NMH in a statement this week.

According to Mbako, this partnership will assist the Ministry of Health and Social Service by setting up more vaccination centres across the country.

To this end, Namibia Media Holdings and NG Kerk in Eros has secured through the Ministry of Health and Social Services, a vaccination centre which is located at the NG Kerk, Cnr of Kuiseb Street & General Murtala Muhammed in Eros. The Centre is fully operational and is open to the public from 08:00 – 17:00, Monday to Friday and 09:00 – 16:00 on Saturdays. The centre is closed on Sundays.

“We believe that if we can have half of the population been vaccinated, this will open up more travel to and within Namibia, this will reduce the death rate which is at an alarming state currently and will reduce the overcrowded health facilities in our currently,” she added.

Meanwhile, NTB CEO, Digu Naobeb, said the safety of the Namibian residents is of paramount importance, hence a need for a concerted effort and aggressive drive to campaign to dispel and demystify the ongoing misinformation.

“More crucial to restart tourism is for us to reduce the high-risk status of Namibia, therefore joint effort in this is highly commendable,” he concluded.