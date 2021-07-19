Rössing donates medical supplies worth N$1 million to health care facilities in Erongo

Rössing Uranium this week donated medical supplies to health care facilities in the Erongo region, valued at over N$ 1 million as its continuous contribution to alleviating the mounting pressure experienced by the medical fraternity.

The donation was handed over on 22 July 2021 by the Governor of Erongo Region, Neville Andre Itope to the various beneficiaries, which include the Swakopmund State Hospital, Arandis Clinic, Swakopmund MediClinic, Omaruru State Hospital, Tamariskia Clinic, Mondesa Clinic and Pathcare Swakopmund.

Rössing’s managing director Johan Coetzee said they value the health and safety of their employees and remain equally committed to delivering support to the communities in which they operate.

“While these are uncharted waters for everyone, we fully understand the tremendous pressure government is under and therefore I am pleased that our company could assist,” he added.

The donations to the various facilities include, amongst others; portable suction machines, linen fitted sheets, pillow covers, duvet covers, stretcher trolleys, wheelchairs, protective chemical overalls, electrical hospital beds, blood pressure machines, saturation probes -pulse oximeter, small portable oxygen cylinders, wellness spa treatment vouchers for nursing staff, masks, gowns and sanitizers.

Last year, Rössing donated an Oxygen plant to the Walvis Bay State Hospital, valued at N$3.8 million.