Select Page

National Olympics team receives sponsorship from NAMDIA

Posted by | Jul 23, 2021 |

National Olympics team receives sponsorship from NAMDIA

The Namibia Olympic Team’s participation in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 games got a timely boost of N$ 661,980, from NAMDIA.

The Olympic games will be taking place from 23 July till 08 August 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Namibia will be represented by an eleven-member team as follows; Beatrice Masilingi – 200m; Christine Mboma – 200m; Phillip Seldler – Aquatics; Helalia Johannes – Marathon; Rainhold Tomas – Marathon; Jonas Jonas – Boxing; Vera Adrian – Road Cycling; Dan Craven – Road Cycling; Michelle Vorster – Mounting Biking; Alexander Miller – Mountain Biking and Maike Diekmann – Rowing

“We are proud and humbled to stand behind our nation’s first-class athletes who have demonstrated immense dedication, reliance and professionalism in their pursuit of victory. We wish the entire team great success as they represent this great nation at the world’s greatest sporting event,” NAMDIA CEO Kennedy Hamutenya said at an event held in Windhoek.

Left to right Beverley Coussement: Public Relations Officer – NAMDIA, Robert Kaxuxwena – Marathon Coach, Abner Xoagub: President of NNOC, Chistine Mboma, Kennedy Hamutenya: CEO – NAMDIA, Helalia Johannes, Rainhold Thomas, Beatrice Masilingi and Henk Botha – Track Coach.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Crowds gather for Ongwediva opening

Crowds gather for Ongwediva opening

2 September 2016

Aurecon bags design award for Brisbane’s flood recovery ferry terminals

Aurecon bags design award for Brisbane’s flood recovery ferry terminals

9 December 2016

SACU can vastly benefit from enhanced trade with India – official

SACU can vastly benefit from enhanced trade with India – official

16 July 2020

Opportunistic fraudsters use COVID-19 pandemic to scam the public

Opportunistic fraudsters use COVID-19 pandemic to scam the public

17 August 2020