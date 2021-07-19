National Olympics team receives sponsorship from NAMDIA

The Namibia Olympic Team’s participation in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 games got a timely boost of N$ 661,980, from NAMDIA.

The Olympic games will be taking place from 23 July till 08 August 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Namibia will be represented by an eleven-member team as follows; Beatrice Masilingi – 200m; Christine Mboma – 200m; Phillip Seldler – Aquatics; Helalia Johannes – Marathon; Rainhold Tomas – Marathon; Jonas Jonas – Boxing; Vera Adrian – Road Cycling; Dan Craven – Road Cycling; Michelle Vorster – Mounting Biking; Alexander Miller – Mountain Biking and Maike Diekmann – Rowing

“We are proud and humbled to stand behind our nation’s first-class athletes who have demonstrated immense dedication, reliance and professionalism in their pursuit of victory. We wish the entire team great success as they represent this great nation at the world’s greatest sporting event,” NAMDIA CEO Kennedy Hamutenya said at an event held in Windhoek.