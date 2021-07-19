Select Page

Hairareb to première at Durban International Film Festival

Posted by | Jul 22, 2021 |

Hairareb to première at Durban International Film Festival

Multiple award-winning local feature film Hairareb has been chosen as an official selection for this year’s Durban International Film Festival 2021, screening from 22 July to 1 August, making it the film’s international première.

The international première of Hairareb enables international audiences to experience the best that Namibian cinema has to offer.

Dantagos Jimmy-Melani, Executive Producer of Hairareb said this is another opportunity to celebrate the great legacy of one of Namibia’s most talented and prolific performers, with the recently departed David Ndjavera, playing the lead character in one of his last feature film appearances.

“Hairareb is a love letter to all Namibians and we appreciate the opportunity to offer it as a gift to be enjoyed by all during the Festival,” she added. She further expressed that the Film is the first in a series of cultural feature films to be produced by Ndapunikwa Investments for its Namib Cultural Film Project, which will be shot all over Namibia by local storytellers, to cover a critical mass of precious local stories and to share them with equally diverse audiences across the nation and around the world.

“This mission is the first of its kind, and a key component to add to our cultural archives for future generations to access a piece of our proud history and heritage for ages to come,” she stated.

Hairareb will be screened alongside an array of other official selections spanning feature films, short films and documentaries from around the world. The festival will officially open on 22 July at 18:00 and will be streamed live on Facebook. All films will be screened from 23 July to 1 August, or until sold out and Tickets are free and available for booking from 21 July on the festival’s special booking website.

The film has garnered a number of accolades including Best Narrative Film, Best Director and the Best Male Actor Award for the late veteran actor David Ndjavera at the Namibian Theatre and Film Awards.

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Oracularity exhibition- beauty in simplicity

Oracularity exhibition- beauty in simplicity

11 March 2016

Annual Music Awards early bird tickets now on sale

Annual Music Awards early bird tickets now on sale

31 July 2019

Cinderella – Film Review

Cinderella – Film Review

24 April 2015

Papa at Afro Festival

Papa at Afro Festival

14 June 2013