LEFA hosts sustainable business empowerment training initiative workshop

The Sustainable Business Empowerment Training initiative workshop was successfully concluded at Am Weinberg Boutique Hotel in Windhoek last week.

The two-day training initiative was hosted by LEFA Transportation Services in association with the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung e.V. Namibia-Angola Office (KAS).

The workshop targeted 30 independent small business owners/ shuttle drivers focused on empowering and uplifting LEFA’s small business partners, giving them innovative and sustainable tools, knowledge and skills to successfully expand their operations across the country.

In line with and adhering to the COVID-19 regulations, the 30 beneficiaries were separated into four groups over a period of 8 days between 11 to 18 July.

The drivers engaged with professionals with extensive and expansive knowledge offered by two separate training providers, namely Franklin Covey Namibia (FCN) and Namibia Men for Gender Justice (NmfGJ).

The two facilitators aimed to improve the shuttle drivers’ approach to managing and supporting their customers more efficiently, at the same time maintaining a culturally sensitive and sustainable business approach and simultaneously working on establishing a healthy balance between professional and personal growth and development.

The knowledge distributed included learning about the soft skills focused on customised customer service principles including professionalism and appearance, effective communication and listening skills, as well as; managing demanding customers and understanding local issues of sexual harassment, Gender Based Violence (GBV), alcohol and drug abuse in their day-to-day operations.

Furthermore it also covered the issue of dealing with persons with disabilities and international customers.

KAS is proud to have supported this sustainability business training series with the underlying objective to promote innovative small business growth. Especially as it boosts ongoing dialogue between SMEs, decision makers and the public, regarding relevant issues of business registration and support, operational capacitation and sustainable SME development across Namibia post COVID 19.

LEFA, a transportation solutions Start-up founded in 2018, is committed to transforming local passenger transportation industry. As an organisation, LEFA is currently working on various projects such as Inclusive Mobility For All, where LEFA will be seeking partners to procure wheelchair accessible vehicles, a new service product on the LEFA app. This will give individuals with limited mobility an on-demand transport service, helping them live normal lives.