Higher Education Day to be commemorated online

The Ministry of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation has organized and coordinated a Higher Education Day to bring together higher education actors to exhibit and hold open dialogue.

The event will be held virtually on Zoom on 22 July from 14:00 to 17:30 and the link is http://bit.ly/3egWT3E and the Zoom ID: 871 3282 3486.

The theme for the event is, ‘Engaging Policy Makers, Private sectors and Institutions of Higher Learning to advance Africa’s Response to Agricultural and Higher Education Transformation and Relevance’.

The Ministry said one of the key papers to be presented will be the status of higher education and scientific research in Namibia.

This will help provide the policy makers and private sector the opportunity to converge around what the higher education and research institutions in Namibia are doing and the support needed to strengthen higher education and research institutions for the development of Namibia human capital,” they added.

The event will be held in collaboration with the Regional Universities Forum (RUFORUM) Secretariat and the University of Namibia.

