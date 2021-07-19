Exness and Top Trader SA launch new YouTube series featuring stories and advice from South Africa’s most prominent financial traders

Original series debuts on 21 July with 8 new episodes till October 2021.

Exness is pleased to announce the launch of its new YouTube series, “Market Masters”, as part of the company’s mission to empower African traders. The global multi-asset broker has partnered with the Top Trader SA YouTube channel to bring this series to life, in the form of a unique talk show dedicated to trading.

The series will be hosted by Mr. Nqobile Tembane and each episode of Market Masters will feature interviews with African trading celebrities. The interviewees will be able to share their personal trading experiences and success stories.

Some of the celebrity names, featured in the series include Thapelo Mabitsela, Emmanuel Mabitsela, Siyabonga Mthethwa, and Andile Mofokeng – Founders of FX Goat, Lesiba Mothupi, Founder of Forex Chasers, Tumelo Mngomezulu, Directing Manager of Open Eye Forex, Dr Martin, CEO of Regenesis Wealth Club, Major RSA, Founder of Nasdaq Forex.

“Nqobile is a true professional and having him at the helm of the series brings peace of mind. He understands trading and traders and his questions really cut to the heart of what makes these guys tick and how they have become successful,” said Exness Regional Director, Paul Margarites.

“After conceiving this idea with Ndumiso Vundla, our Exness account manager, we knew exactly what we wanted to create for the series: real, no holes barred and uncensored stories of modern day African traders.

We hope that our traders not only find this entertaining and interesting but also find some real value and important takeaways that they can incorporate into their own trading careers to ultimately become more successful. We finally brought this idea to life, and I look forward to seeing how traders respond,” Paul Margarites concluded.

The first episode of Market Masters will air on Wednesday, 21 July on Top Trader’s South Africa YouTube channel. Join the forex market celebs to discover their journey to success.

The series teaser can be found here.