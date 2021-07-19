Bridging the healthcare divide saves lives

By Celia Sofia Stephanus

Senior Technical Advisor

SDG-I Namibia Project.

December 2019, the COVID-19 became something for the world to worry about. It was no longer something that was just happening in Asia. Our globally connected world meant that the virus was as mobile and travelled just as its hosts did across the world.

As we all know now to our costs, COVID-19 spread quickly and indiscriminately, crippling nations like Italy, Spain and slowly the rest of Europe.

In Namibia, we watched and assumed we were being spared the worst and for a while we were. However, as we look upon our situation now, we realise that not only have we not been spared, we are being severely tested and our infrastructure, our steadfastness and Namibians are creaking and close to buckling under the pressure of this onslaught. We will however not break, but it will require a supreme effort from us all and will demand a collective front against this pandemic. This virus does not allow us to leave anyone behind!

As a registered nurse and someone who has in the past administered vaccines, I have personally seen how necessary basic healthcare is. How we need to be prepared for the unexpected. A virus does not announce and see if it is convenient to wreak havoc on a nation’s healthcare system. As Namibia we often look at Europe and the US with admiration and assume their healthcare system can manage anything. However, it quickly became apparent in 2020 that this was not the case.

Countries with unrestraint access to clean water, with almost zero hunger, a well-educated populace, with good infrastructure and access to excellent healthcare were all buckling and creaking under the pressure that COVID-19 brought to bear. Just as we are now during the ‘third wave’ that we are experiencing in Namibia.

The western nations quickly regrouped and pitched funds at the problem, resources were freed up within a matter of days and weeks. They increased hospital capacity, bought vaccines, spent money on research for the vaccines and were able to rely or upgrade their infrastructure to manage the pandemic.

This is what we should be doing globally, but as we know there has always been a divide. The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was borne out of this necessity to create a fairer and more equitable world for all nations.

Something that in times of crises shows us all how unequal things really are and why the implementation of the Goals is so vital. It is also one of the drivers of Namibia’s National Planning Commission and part of its remit is to sensitize our nation to the SDGs.

The 17 different SDG’s are all interlinked in one way or another, and if all are in place contribute to a healthy, peaceful and just society that fulfils the needs of its citizens. For example, if you look at the 6th SDG, “Access to clean water and sanitation”, it’s imperative to have access to the latter, to beat COVID-19. But so are the other SDG’s dealing with providing Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, as well as Zero Hunger and Good Health and Well-being.

For the purpose of this article, SDG 10, may be the most important of all: Reduce Inequalities. This is what it boils down to. As per the gaols of Vision 2030, Namibia stands ready to improve the quality of life of her citizens to the levels of her counterparts in developed countries, that are prosperous, and industrialized, and which have human capacities and the financial resources available to scale-up when needed to enjoy sustained peace, harmony and political stability. We need to focus on bridging the ‘healthcare divide’ everywhere, not just in Namibia, but across the globe.

As we have seen that in this hyper-connected world, no country or its population lives under a protective force field, safe from COVID-19, or future pandemics. Without making the world more equitable for everyone by implementing the UN’s SDGs, we will be resigned to relive this present pandemic time again in the future.