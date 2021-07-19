Online retailing opens vast new digital market for Nictus Furniture

Namibia’s oldest furniture trader, Nictus, has just taken the digital leap, offering all its products in an online catalogue that covers 22 categories of household and office furniture, appliances, utensils and lifestyle goodies. What’s more, Nictus undertakes to deliver in any of the 14 regions, even in towns where they do not have a store.

Earlier this week Nictus announced its diversification into digital trading, stating “As of today, 20 July 2021, we are excited to inform you that you can use our online store (www.nictusonline.com.na) to make online purchases and have your products delivered to you in any of the 14 regions, especially towns that do not have Nictus stores.”

The furniture retailer’s PRO, Henok Sivambi said the launch of the online store is only the first phase in a series of digital services to bring Nictus closer to its market. Distance is no longer a reason not to order and buy from Nictus.

“Among many other things, the online shop caters for nationwide delivery and online credit applications and approvals which has been an obstacle for many people who wish to buy from Nictus, especially in remote areas and locations far from Nictus branches.”

The vast online catalogue enables customers to browse through all the products in stock from the comfort of their homes. Customers can pay online and get products delivered nationwide, or they can order online but pay and collect at Nictus Giga in Windhoek.