Windhoek Municipality hands over 131 affordable houses to informal settlement dwellers

The City of Windhoek handed over 131 affordable houses to beneficiaries, under the Informal Settlement Upgrading Affordable Housing Pilot Project (ISUHPP) event held this week.

Speaking during the handover ceremony held at Onyika No. 2 in Okuryangava, Windhoek Mayor Dr. Job Amupanda said the municipal council will continue with the project and enhance it to make it more successful.

“Apart from the 131 houses handed over, another 54 affordable houses are under construction and will be completed by the end of the month,” he added.

Amupanda said the city fathers will soon approve a relocation centre, where land will be serviced to accommodate some of the people who are occupying more than one plot in informal settlements, which will help with the de-congestion of informal settlements.

He emphasised that de-congestion is one of the challenges that is hampering the successful implementation of the project.

Meanwhile, Amupanda thanked the management of all institutions involved in the project for their cooperation and the efforts of the line ministry to make the project a success and called on the beneficiaries to be the champions of the ISUHPP project and not put up shebeens next to their new homes.

One of the beneficiaries, Ms Haihambo expressed her gratitude to the project implementer and said the project should continue so that other residents can benefit like she has.

The ISUHPP project is currently being piloted in the Havana Proper, Havana Extension 1, Onyika No. 2, Goreangab Extension 4, Greenwell Matongo, Otjomuise Extension 8 and 9 Freedom Land A and B.

The project is an initiative of the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development, City of Windhoek, the National Housing Enterprise and the Khomas Regional Council.