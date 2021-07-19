Boot out Cancer, wear your funky shoelaces, socks and ribbons

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) is selling funky shoelaces, socks and ribbons for their initiative ‘Boot out Cancer’, to help pay it forward through their patient support programmes.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of CAN requested the community to wear their pair of funky shoelaces, socks and ribbons on 30 July to give cancer the boot from Namibia.

“While we are all fighting COVID-19 as bravely as we can, we must remember that the war on cancer has not subsided and now more than ever vulnerable cancer patients need our support,” he added.

He said they need to educate and inform the public on how to possibly prevent and earlier detect cancer. “But we need to lend a helping hand to cancer patients who maybe struggling financially or emotionally during their cancer treatment journey,” he emphasized.

Hansen also requested that all Patient Financial Assistance Programme applications for July and August be submitted by 25 July.

“The CAN Fund makes provision to assist financially vulnerable cancer patients in need, following a board approved guideline, to help cancer patients either financially, with medical equipment and supplements or transportation and accommodation for treatment purposes,” he concluded.