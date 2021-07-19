AGDS, German Embassy renews scholarships for BA Education students

The German Embassy and Arbeits- und Fördergemeinschaft der Deutschen Schulvereine (AGDS) in Namibia, this week signed a funding agreement to the amount of of N$126,000 to finance the scholarships of three Bachelor of Education students.

The scholarships aim to reduce the lack of qualified teachers, which is one of the main challenges faced by the Namibian education system. This year’s funding agreement was singed by Ellen Gölz, Deputy Head of the German Embassy and Hans-Joachim Böhme, Chairman of the AGDS.

The sponsored students, in return commit to teaching at an AGDS school for a few years after the completion of their studies. The AGDS is the umbrella organization for school associations, which represent schools in Namibia where German as a First Language is taught.

Scholarship holder Vivienne Kaninas, a third-year bachelor student at the University of Namibia, said: “This scholarship is very important to me, since it allows me to study a subject for which I am passionate, namely languages, but also gives me the opportunity to teach at one of the best German partner schools in Namibia once I have completed my degree.”

Fellow scholarship holder, Uaisiua Schusmeither, added that the scholarship has given her the opportunity to continue studying German as well as teaching others in the future. In addition, it enabled her to attend university, since her single mother could otherwise not have afforded the tuition fees.