Health Ministry targets to vaccinate 750,000 people against COVID-19 by September

The Ministry of Health and Social Services aims to vaccinate 750,520 people against COVID-19 by the end of September, the Health Minister Dr. Kalumbi Shangula said on Monday.

Shangula said this in a daily COVID-19 announcement, stating that the ministry shall increase the number of vaccination points in order to reduce the long wait for vaccination.

“We resumed the vaccination campaign countrywide on Monday. I visited four of the vaccination sites around Windhoek. At all the sites I visited, there are long queues of people waiting patiently to be vaccinated,” he added.

According to Shangula over the past weeks, the country has observed the stabilization of new infections.

“We do not foresee an increase in the number of new infections beyond what we have experienced so far. We anticipate a gradual decline in both the number of new infections and deaths,” he said, adding that the disruption of the transmission chain through limiting interpersonal interactions and the vaccination campaign is starting to show dividends.