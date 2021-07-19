Select Page

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 19 July 2021

Jul 19, 2021

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An ( e ) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

An ( w ) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

*Transfers from Swakoppoort to Von Bach had taken place, but were stopped due to required maintenance.

**Omatako abstraction took place to online users.

***Transfers from Daan Viljoen to Tilda Viljoen Dam took place.

 

