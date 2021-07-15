Select Page

‘Alfie’s clothing retail business, 6mo9 quenches the thirst of sportswear enthusiasts

Posted by | Jul 19, 2021 |

‘Alfie’s clothing retail business, 6mo9 quenches the thirst of sportswear enthusiasts

Local sportswear brand, 6mo9 has taken the market by storm with the latest winter wear and trending sports products with a touch of class.

Spearheaded by former football great, Alfred Ndyenge the brand has gained popularity among sportswear enthusiast.

Speaking to Economist Ndyenge said they have managed to penetrate the local market through authentic tailor made products for sports teams, corporates and individuals with a taste of designer products.

“We are are truly a Namibian brand that aims to satisfy a vacant market space through offering original designer wear that can compete with the best available,” he said.

In the true sense of ‘Local is Lekker’, Ndyenge better known in the sporting world as Alfie said their are keen to give the local market a brand they can relate to.

He emphasised that while competition is rife in the market the answer is in offering competitive brands with ability to fend to attract consumers in the same wave with international brands.

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

River Island adds fashion splendour

River Island adds fashion splendour

5 June 2015

Local musician creates own unique Braai spice

Local musician creates own unique Braai spice

14 December 2017

New Polo offered at Prime less 1% during the month of love

New Polo offered at Prime less 1% during the month of love

8 February 2018

Namibian rain, sun and dust explain Weatherman and Co.’s identity

Namibian rain, sun and dust explain Weatherman and Co.’s identity

7 March 2014