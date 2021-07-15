‘Alfie’s clothing retail business, 6mo9 quenches the thirst of sportswear enthusiasts

Local sportswear brand, 6mo9 has taken the market by storm with the latest winter wear and trending sports products with a touch of class.

Spearheaded by former football great, Alfred Ndyenge the brand has gained popularity among sportswear enthusiast.

Speaking to Economist Ndyenge said they have managed to penetrate the local market through authentic tailor made products for sports teams, corporates and individuals with a taste of designer products.

“We are are truly a Namibian brand that aims to satisfy a vacant market space through offering original designer wear that can compete with the best available,” he said.

In the true sense of ‘Local is Lekker’, Ndyenge better known in the sporting world as Alfie said their are keen to give the local market a brand they can relate to.

He emphasised that while competition is rife in the market the answer is in offering competitive brands with ability to fend to attract consumers in the same wave with international brands.