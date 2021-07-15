Local medical assistance organisation receives ambulance and medical equipment from German Embassy

The German Ambassador in Windhoek, Herbert Beck last week handed over a special ambulance and medical equipment to the local non-profit, E.M.A. Emergency Medical Assistance Organisation.

A total of N$1,888,610 from the 2020 micro project fund of the German Embassy was made available for the purchase of a special ambulance and medical equipment to mitigate the high impact of Covid-19 on Windhoek residents.

The main focus is to assist vulnerable community members by providing free access to emergency medical treatment and transport to hospital. This service is primarily for people who are without medical aid and unable to afford emergency medical services.

E.M.A provides a rapid-response emergency medical service comprising of immediate medical care by trained professionals and onward transfer to a recognized medical facility. It services all Windhoek locations, including the informal settlements.

With the specially equipped ICU negative pressure ambulance for COVID-19 cases, E.M.A will complement the already existing emergency service of the Ministry of Health and Social Services and City of Windhoek by providing rapid-response medical service. Given the current COVID-19 situation, this special ambulance will increase the chances of survival for the patient during transport.

The handover was made in the presence Deputy Minister, Jeremiah Nghipundjwa, Acting Deputy Executive Director, officially delegated to represent the Ministry of Health and Social Services, as well as Acting Deputy Executive Director, Petronella Masabane.