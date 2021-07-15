Select Page

City of Windhoek bus fares increased

Posted by | Jul 16, 2021 |

City of Windhoek bus fares increased

The City of Windhoek recently increased the municipal bus fares. The increased which came into effective from 12 July, is in line with the Government Gazette 7570 (N258-286) and the City of Windhoek Tariffs for the 2021/22 Financial Year.

According to the municipality, smart card fares increased from N$7 to 7.50 per trip and cash fares increased from N$8 to N$8.50 per trip.

“Passengers must obtain receipts from the bus driver every time they enter a municipal bus in exchange for their payment and any passenger without a receipt will be regarded as an illegal passenger and will be asked to pay or leave the bus by the Bus Inspectors or City Police officers,” they added.

Meanwhile, the municipality said that if a bus driver refuses to provide a passenger with a receipt, the passenger must inform the Bus Inspectors or City Police Officers at the nearest checkpoint.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Cheetah protectors open field station in Gobabis to help farmers co-exist with wild cats and dogs

Cheetah protectors open field station in Gobabis to help farmers co-exist with wild cats and dogs

24 March 2020

Agribank chief tells Meatco night schoolers to move beyond subsistence

Agribank chief tells Meatco night schoolers to move beyond subsistence

30 October 2020

Government moves to formalise shacks – Land Tenure System pilot project kicks off

Government moves to formalise shacks – Land Tenure System pilot project kicks off

11 June 2019

Leadership Conference penciled for October

Leadership Conference penciled for October

6 September 2017