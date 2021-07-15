City of Windhoek bus fares increased

The City of Windhoek recently increased the municipal bus fares. The increased which came into effective from 12 July, is in line with the Government Gazette 7570 (N258-286) and the City of Windhoek Tariffs for the 2021/22 Financial Year.

According to the municipality, smart card fares increased from N$7 to 7.50 per trip and cash fares increased from N$8 to N$8.50 per trip.

“Passengers must obtain receipts from the bus driver every time they enter a municipal bus in exchange for their payment and any passenger without a receipt will be regarded as an illegal passenger and will be asked to pay or leave the bus by the Bus Inspectors or City Police officers,” they added.

Meanwhile, the municipality said that if a bus driver refuses to provide a passenger with a receipt, the passenger must inform the Bus Inspectors or City Police Officers at the nearest checkpoint.