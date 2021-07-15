UNAM ink agreement with local partner to support training and skills development

The University of Namibia and Atlantic III consulting signed a Memorandum of Understanding late last month to support training and skills development of UNAM students and graduates through a paid internship scheme.

Atlantic III is a Namibian company, owned and operated largely by UNAM Alumni.

As part of the MoU, three UNAM interns were selected to join Atlantic III Consulting for three months in the areas of business strategy and law.

The three interns are Junari Camm a recent graduate for BA in Sociology and Industrial Psychology, Okeri Tjipeua, a final year LLB student and Selma Sandra George a final year Business Administration student.

The interns will receive an opportunity to develop skills and experience in business strategy consulting and legal advisory services that are offered to Atlantic III clients.

The interns said they have been struggling for months on end to secure an internship opportunity and expressed appreciation for the opportunity presented by this MoU.

Lovisa Nghipandulwa, UNAM’s Industry and Cooperative Education Coordinator said they value this partnership as it responds to the call for industries to work closely with them in enhancing student employ-ability attributes and skills.

“This partnership is unique because Atlantic III is a Namibian company, owned and operated largely by UNAM Alumni who have a first hand understanding of what meaningful industry attachments mean to UNAM graduates,” she added.

The three founders of Atlantic III have strong connections with UNAM as their Business Lead, Shiwana Ndeunyema is a UNAM Alumni in Economic, Legal Lead Dr Ndjobi Ndeunyema is a UNAM LLB graduate while their Technical Lead, Pombili Ndeunyema has recently been appointed as the Mining Industry Patron for the UNAM School of Engineering and Build Environment.

The founders said they are inspired to be playing a role in creating opportunities for young UNAM students after having themselves benefited form internship experiences during their studies.