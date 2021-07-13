Select Page

Urbock Beer celebrated at African Beer Cup

Posted by | Jul 14, 2021 |

Urbock Beer celebrated at African Beer Cup

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) recently won gold and silver for its Urbock Beer at the 2021 African Beer Cup.

NBL’s microbrewery, Swakopmund Brewing Company received a gold award in the Strong European Beer category, while NBL clinched the silver award in the Amber Malty European Lager category.

The NBL owned craft microbrewery which is located in the Strand Hotel Swakopmund, also took home the bronze award in the Amber Bitter European Beer category for its Helles Beer.

The annual competition awards the greatest beers in Africa according to various categories, from American Wild Ale to Spiced Beer, and everything in between.

“It is a joy for us to go through all the precise processes to deliver products that others in turn enjoy. This recognition spurs us to keep imagining, celebrating the craft, and striving for the best,” said Swakopmund Brewing Company’s Brewmaster, Ronn Rittmann.

NBL Managing Director, Marco Wenk said these awards are a testament to the dedication that goes into each of their beers.

“We are inspired by the passion, enthusiasm and curiosity that our brewers bring to work to deliver brews we can delight in and share. Well done to all the winners, particularly our fellow Namibian brewers who contribute to positively shaping our local beer culture,” Wenk said.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

How the modern poultry industry is taking shape in Africa

How the modern poultry industry is taking shape in Africa

21 February 2017

Auas Valley draws thousands of shoppers with late night braai competition

Auas Valley draws thousands of shoppers with late night braai competition

5 April 2017

MTC records 2.5 million active subscribers

MTC records 2.5 million active subscribers

22 November 2018

Embassies get their share of local brew for upcoming Independence celebrations

Embassies get their share of local brew for upcoming Independence celebrations

26 February 2019