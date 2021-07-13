Select Page

Dundee Precious Metals signs 3% salary increase for workers

Employees of Tsumeb-based, Dundee Precious Metals (DPM) will receive a salary increase of 3% for 2021, effective 01 July following the conclusion of the substantive negotiations with the Mineworkers’ Union, which had been ongoing for 6 months.

Additionally, the parties agreed on a salary increase of 4% for 2022 taking effect from 01 March 2022.

According to Vice President and Managing Director, Zebra Kasete, this agreement covers the period 01 July 2021 to 28 February 2023. Kasete said the current situation in the world and in the country was taken into consideration during the process.

“The agreement comes at a time when the economy is under siege from Covid-19 and with the uncertainty which organizations across industries face, we are mindful of our own challenges. This agreement provides clarity for our employees and allows employees to remain focused on safety and productivity,” he added.

The DPM Tsumeb Mine Workers Union Branch Executive Chairman, Christian Ntjamba said even though some members were not content, the agreement is mutually beneficial to all stakeholders, under the current circumstances.

The smelter produces 98.5% pure copper blisters and with its ability to treat complex copper concentrates is transitioning from a captive smelter, receiving mainly DPM concentrates into a toll treatment facility with brown-fields expansion potential.

DPM Tsumeb is one of the largest employers in the Oshikoto region with a workforce of approximately 800 employees.

Back row from the left; DPM Director Technical Services-Herman Fuls, MUN Branch Occupational Health and Safety Co-ordinator-Martin Shokonale, DPM Director Human Resources-Linus Gwala, Full-time Workplace Union Representative Teofilus Kathindi. Front row from the left: Branch Secretary-Usiel Amukwaya, DPM Vice President and Managing Director-Zebra Kasete, MUN Branch Chairman-Christian Ntjamba and DPM Director Business Transformation-Barcelona Tsasues.

 

