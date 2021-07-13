Select Page

Prominent actor and director, David Ndjavera dies at 52

Theatre and Film doyen, David Ndjavera with over 30 years in show business passed away on 14 July, friends and family confirmed.

“I, on behalf of the Ndjavera, Viriua, Murangi, Hengari, Shipurwa and Hukura family, announce the passing away of our dear son, father, brother and uncle this morning. He passed on, on our way to hospital,” friend and fellow performer, Lucky Pieters, announced on Facebook.

The prominent performer starred in numours films including Hairareb, Katutura, Everything Happens for A Reason, 100 Bucks and Taste of Rain. In theatre, he has directed and acted in vast number of productions including Fences, Of Mice and Men, My Children and My Africa, Zoo Story and Variation and To Serve and Destroy. His first appearance on the stage was in Freddy Philander’s King of the Dump in 1986.

Ndjavera holds numerous awards for acting and directing, including best male actor for 2019’s Hairabeb at the Namibia Theatre and Film Awards.

David Ndjavera was born on 21 August 1969. (Image: National Theatre of Namibia).

 

