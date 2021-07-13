Only one person must register the death of a family member- Home Affairs

The Ministry of Home, Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security has stated that family members should not come as a group to register the death of their loved ones.

The Executive Director at the Ministry, Etienne Martiz said as the death toll increases in the country, the queues for death registration at their offices have also increased.

“We have noted that often, a group of people attend to or offices to register a single death and at times we have received up to seven people registering one death,” he added.

He further highlighted that all deaths are electronically notified by hospitals or police mortuaries as soon as they occur, which is done through the Electronic Death Notification System.

He said after this the family is given a note with the notification number and other relevant detail, which links the death of a person to the relevant profile in the Population Register.

“During death registration at a Civil Registration Office, the informant should present, the note from the hospital or police mortuary reflecting the electronic death notification number, the original ID of the deceased and a copy of such the ID,” he said.

He said that if the original ID of the deceased is unavailable, an original sworn statement which the informant declares that he original ID of the deceased is not available and the reason why it is not available and the original ID of the informant and a copy of such ID.

“The informant must also know the intended place of burial at the time of death registration and if the documents listed above are available the intended place of burial is known the registration will be straight forward,” he added.

He reiterated that one person should be able to register the death and the remaining family members must remain at home or in the car.

“We respectfully advise members of the public to entrust only one person who is possession of an original ID card to register the death and we rely on your understanding in this regard,” he concluded.