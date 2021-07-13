Select Page

Brave Warriors’ COSAFA destiny in own hands as they face Mozambique for semifinals spot

Posted by | Jul 13, 2021 |

Brave Warriors’ COSAFA destiny in own hands as they face Mozambique for semifinals spot

NFA – The Tafel Lager Brave Warriors have to bounce back and ensure qualifications to the 2021 COSAFA Cup semifinals when they take on Mozambique on Wednesday.

The Brave Warriors drew 1- all against Malawi on Tuesday afternoon.

“This was the key match for us to make sure of progression but it was not to be. We missed our chances and that was a turning point for our mission. We now have to go back and plan better for Mozambique tomorrow,” said coach Bobby Samaria.

He added that depths in his team and recovery will be key in the final match.

“We have enough depth and our recovery plans will determine how we prepare for the final match. Our priority remains to qualify to the semifinals and we are on course, it’s still in our hands”, explained Samaria.

Namibia are on seven points from three games. Senegal on six points and Mozambique on four points. All to play for on Wednesday as Senegal takes on Malawi as well.

Only the top two sides from the group will advance to the semifinals of the 2021 Cosafa Cup.

 

About The Author

Sport Contributor

The Economist does not have a dedicated sport reporter. This designation is used for several contributors who want their sport stories in the Economist. Experience has taught us that companies usually want their sport sponsorships published prominently, being the reason for a sports category. It now also carries general sport items but only those with direct Namibian relevance. - Ed.

Related Posts

Football Premier League players’ awards set for Friday – 3 players dominate nominations

Football Premier League players’ awards set for Friday – 3 players dominate nominations

29 May 2018

Africa’s only junior rugby tournament postponed due to Corona Virus concerns

Africa’s only junior rugby tournament postponed due to Corona Virus concerns

10 March 2020

Namibia Primary School dominates at the Junior Hockey Tournament

Namibia Primary School dominates at the Junior Hockey Tournament

27 September 2013

CAF final: A west African affair

CAF final: A west African affair

24 October 2014