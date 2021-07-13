Brave Warriors’ COSAFA destiny in own hands as they face Mozambique for semifinals spot

NFA – The Tafel Lager Brave Warriors have to bounce back and ensure qualifications to the 2021 COSAFA Cup semifinals when they take on Mozambique on Wednesday.

The Brave Warriors drew 1- all against Malawi on Tuesday afternoon.

“This was the key match for us to make sure of progression but it was not to be. We missed our chances and that was a turning point for our mission. We now have to go back and plan better for Mozambique tomorrow,” said coach Bobby Samaria.

He added that depths in his team and recovery will be key in the final match.

“We have enough depth and our recovery plans will determine how we prepare for the final match. Our priority remains to qualify to the semifinals and we are on course, it’s still in our hands”, explained Samaria.

Namibia are on seven points from three games. Senegal on six points and Mozambique on four points. All to play for on Wednesday as Senegal takes on Malawi as well.

Only the top two sides from the group will advance to the semifinals of the 2021 Cosafa Cup.