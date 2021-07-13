Cricket Namibia joins forces with the Cancer Association for #Pledge4Pink Campaign

Cricket Namibia (CN) has joined forces with the Cancer Association of Namibia in the first-ever #Pledge4Pink Campaign to raise funds and awareness of cancer in our country.

The #Pledge4Pink Campaign is in partnership with APS, Richelieu Namibia, Pupkewitz Motors and MTC Windhoek Fashion Week, CN announced on Tuesday.

“We are excited to roll out one of the biggest, innovative initiatives where various corporate entities and individuals strive for one common goal to support a cause taking over our country,”CN Marketing Manager, Natalia Nauyoma said in a statement.

According Nauyoma , the cricket governing body will host the Multiply Titans at Wanderers Club for a Pink Series on 28 August to 1 September.

“This will be the first-ever PinkDay for The Eagles team where they play in pink kit for cancer awareness,” she added.

Nauyoma said Cricket Namibia plans inclusive programmes and activities lined up as a build-up to the official APS Pink Days such as the ‘Local is Lekker’ Pink Market Day, Ball Night with MTC Windhoek Fashion Week, Dress up in pink on Fridays and the Pupkewitz Motors Pink Golf Day.

“Local is Lekker Pink Market Day will be hosted at CCD field in Pionierspark on 26 August where the general public dresses up in pink to a fun, engaging event that will embrace Namibian culture, showcase local exhibits with local performances and a game center,” she said, adding that the Pink Ball Night will take place on 27 August at Windhoek Country Club, that will be hosted with MTC Windhoek Fashion Week, and the #Pledge4Pink campaign will be concluded with a Pupkewitz Motors Pink Golf Day on 3 September.

Cricket Namibia has since invited the general public and entities to be part of the #Pledge4Pink Campaign by sharing resources, donating materials, being a naming partner to one of the events, assist in arranging and planning the events or sharing of social media posts.

“We would like to express our sincere thanks to Officeconomix for availing resources in the arrangements of the #Pledge4Pink Campaign, Future Media for availing airtime to promote this exciting initiative and Richelieu Namibia for being actively involved in the campaign,” she added.

Meanwhile, Cricket Namibia is challenging entities, schools, and individuals to dress up in pink at work and post on social media with the HASHTAG #Pledge4Pink to raise awareness of cancer.