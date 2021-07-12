Belgium donates masks to help with COVID-19 battle

The government on Monday received 125,600 KN95 masks from the Belgian Ambassador to Namibia, Didier Vanderhasselt. The donation will contribute significantly to the protection of frontline health workers and communities against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The handover was attended by Vanderhasselt; Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation; Achim Schaffert, EU Charge d’ Affairs; and Dr. Kalumbi Shangula, Minister of Health and Social Services.

“Receiving this donation, should not make us relax, but to continue adhering to COVID-19 protocols, such as washing our hands, sanitize, wear mask in public places, avoid gathering, ensure social distancing and people should avoid travelling if not necessary. Those protocols should remain a norm, until we reach the required head count as far as vaccination is concerned,” Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

As access to vaccines remains a huge challenge to Namibia, Nandi-Ndaitwah called on countries that have reached a significant vaccination coverage to release doses where possible.