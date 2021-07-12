Select Page

Belgium donates masks to help with COVID-19 battle

Posted by | Jul 12, 2021 |

Belgium donates masks to help with COVID-19 battle

The government on Monday received 125,600 KN95 masks from the Belgian Ambassador to Namibia, Didier Vanderhasselt. The donation will contribute significantly to the protection of frontline health workers and communities against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The handover was attended by Vanderhasselt; Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation; Achim Schaffert, EU Charge d’ Affairs; and Dr. Kalumbi Shangula, Minister of Health and Social Services.

“Receiving this donation, should not make us relax, but to continue adhering to COVID-19 protocols, such as washing our hands, sanitize, wear mask in public places, avoid gathering, ensure social distancing and people should avoid travelling if not necessary. Those protocols should remain a norm, until we reach the required head count as far as vaccination is concerned,” Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

As access to vaccines remains a huge challenge to Namibia, Nandi-Ndaitwah called on countries that have reached a significant vaccination coverage to release doses where possible.

Didier Vanderhasselt, Non-Resident Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to Namibia; Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation; Achim Schaffert, EU Charge d’ Affairs; and Dr. Kalumbi Shangula, Minister of Health and Social Services.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

20 patients to receive free ankle and foot surgical treatment under outreach programme

20 patients to receive free ankle and foot surgical treatment under outreach programme

12 December 2019

Donating blood during a pandemic is crucial – Bank Windhoek plays its part

Donating blood during a pandemic is crucial – Bank Windhoek plays its part

6 July 2020

Coastal store raises funds for cancer

Coastal store raises funds for cancer

9 November 2020

Eat more fish – Hangana

Eat more fish – Hangana

19 September 2014