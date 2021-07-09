Law Society renews six bursaries, adds four new recipients

Four law students joined the ranks of bursary holders at the Law Society of Namibia this year, bringing the total number of students studying law with a Law Society bursary to ten.

The Law Society has been a significant contributor to legal education since shortly after Independence with its annual bursary scheme. This year the total amount that is availed for bursaries comes to N$228,000.

The six students whose bursaries have been re-awarded are William Brockerhoff, a student at North West University in South Africa, and Charmandt Kandjima, Winnie Katjiuongua, Sepiso Kamwi, Tjiunavio Kambako and Zinedine Maritshane, all LLB students at the University of Namibia.

The four new bursary recipients are Benjamen Iiyambo, Ngundauno Murorua and Verikutisa Tjiposa, all studying LLB at the University of Namibia and Mbakumua Mbuere, an LLB student at the University of Cape Town in South Africa.

Top row, from the left, Benjamen Iiyambo, Mbakumua Mbuere, Ngundauno Murorua, Verikutisa Tjiposa and William Brockerhoff. Bottom row, from the left, Charmandy Kandjima, Winnie Katjiuongua, Sepiso Victor Kamwi, Tjiunavio Kambako and Zinedine Maritshane.