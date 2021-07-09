First locally produced body transformation and health guide hits shelves

Founder of Mekenificent, Meke Namindo’s total body transformation and health guide is now available at SuperSpar- The Grove.

This is the first ever total body transformation and health guide produced, directed and packaged locally.

Meke in a sattement this week said the guide was adapted from local dietitians Mouton Dietitians and comes with videos, eating guides, easy to try recipes, a measuring tape and a health shopping guide and all groceries can be found in all local shops.

“This guide is for anyone, even if you do not go to the gym or have no equipment, it is so easy to follow and you can travel with it anywhere. You just plug in the videos and bang we are training anywhere and anytime,” said Meke.

She said she has not doubt that this guide will help many men and women improve their healthy lifestyles in Namibia and beyond. “Invest in your health! It is your wealth,” concluded Meke.