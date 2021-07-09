Art Gallery to rebrand – Search for new logo commences

The National Art Gallery is in search of a new logo design and has called on all local visual artists to hand in their work for the rebranding logo competition.

The closing date for the competition is 14 July.

“Namibia acknowledges you as our key stakeholder in ensuring that the NAGN’s mandate remains relevant and resilient during this challenging time of COVID-19. We are excited to involve you in turning a new page for this vital institution in promoting and developing the Namibian Visual Arts Sector,” said NAGN acting chief curator, Desiree Nanuses.

“Yes, we are rebranding, and this is your opportunity to be a part of that journey,” she added.

Nanuses said the art gallery is looking for a new logo design that will help position them in their vision to become a dynamic institution leading growth and sustainability for visual arts in Namibia.

The design that is selected will attract a handsome cash prize of N$5000, she added.

Nanuses meanwhile said entry forms can be found on their website, www.nagn.org.na. or one can simpliy collect it from their head office in Windhoek.