Germany supports Namibia with emergency assistance as COVID- 19 rears it ugly head

An Antonow AN225 carrying 65 tonnes of medical supplies donated by Germany, through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to support the Government of Namibia’s efforts to respond to the worsening of the COVID-19 outbreak, arrived on Thursday at Hosea Kutako International Airport.

The donation was received by Hon. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Hon. Dr. Kalumbi Shangula, Minister of Health and Social Services (tbc), H.E. Herbert Beck, Ambassador of Germany and H.E. Sinikka Antila, Ambassador of the European Union.

Nandi-Ndaitwah expressed the government’s gratitude for the consistent support Germany has rendered since the corona virus has reared its ugly head in Namibia. This support has reached miscellaneous sectors that were impacted by the pandemic.

The incoming donation, which was based on the emergency assistance requested by the Namibian authorities, consists of 300,000 surgical gowns, 60 care beds, 500,000 FFP2/N95 face masks.

Ambassador Beck announced that 40,000 antigen rapid tests and 20,000 safety goggles would be delivered the following week.

Further assistance from Germany including ventilators, pulse oximeters, PCR tests, and additional face masks will follow. The goods with an overall value of 11.2 million Euros/approx. N$190 million will be handed over to the Ministry of Health and Social Services for further distribution.

“I am glad that the government quickly drew up a list of the goods and services needed to fight Covid, so that Germany was able to provide the appropriate support within its means. Now that the much more infectious delta variant has also been detected in Namibia, the pressure on the health system will continue to increase. It is good that we are able to support our Namibian partners and friends in this difficult time and for all of us living here so stressful situation by providing practical assistance,” Beck said.

Ambassador Antila welcomed the offers by the EU member states, as another tangible example of EU solidarity in the face of the pandemic. This support is preceded by the donation from the Finnish Government received last week. Belgium and Norway have also offered medical supplies expected to arrive in Namibia in the coming days.

Namibia also extended their appreciation to the EU, which funded 75% of the transport costs, with logistical support from the European Commission.