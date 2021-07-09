Private companies’ Breathe Namibia initiative to donate oxygen concentrators

A support initiative called Breathe Namibia has acquired 150 oxygen concentrators, worth an estimated N$2.5 million, which will be donated to assist community efforts in support of those suffering from COVID-19.

This initiative was started by Agra LTD, Woermann, Brock & Co Inland and Woerman Brock Coastal and Elite Star Trading Africa (EST), who joined forces, due to the current COVID-19 crisis and the immense strain that it is placing on the country’s healthcare system.

Piet Stoman Jr, Manager: Brand and Communication at Agra said that they noticed that it is evident that there is a great and immediate need for assistance in combating the pandemic and the first 50 machines are earmarked for distribution within the next week, whereby remote communities where formal system are not easily accessible will receive distribution priority, with more developed areas being included in due course.

He added that each Agra branch and every Woermann Brock retail outlet nationwide will be supplied with an oxygen concentrator, 5 litres or 10 litres, which they in turn will donate to a community initiative supporting the fight against COVID-19, or a medical facility in the area.

“It is important to emphasize that the term ‘community’ refers to anybody in the specified area in need of oxygen and every person in need of Oxygen will benefit from this donation, therefore in towns where there are multiple Agra and Woermann Brock retail outlets, more that one machine will be made available,” he said.

He stated that this initiative is a concerted effort from private companies to assist local communities who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on the ground.

EST Africa, Agra, Woermann, Brock & Co Inland and Woermann Brock Coastal meanwhile thanked their suppliers and associated brands who are selflessly donating toward this initiative.