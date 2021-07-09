Cumulative COVID-19 cases breach the 100,000 barrier

The cumulative total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Namibia has surpassed the 100,000 mark, the Health Minister, Dr. Kalumbi Shangula announced this week.

Shangula in a daily announcement said that the country recorded 1,193 new COVID-19 cases bringing the cumulative total to 101,001.

“We have breached the mark of 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported since the pandemic started. It is very concerning that we are seeing a sustained increase in the number of cases being reported in other regions outside Khomas region,” he added.

Shangula meanwhile urged all members of the public to desist from unnecessary travel, avoid attending gatherings such as funerals and weddings.

“Let us work together to protect and save the lives of the vulnerable populations in our communities who are at a higher risk of developing serious disease, hospitalization and death,” he said, encouraged everyone to get vaccinated.