Ports Authority records one million hours of zero Lost Time Injury

From 15 February to 31 May this year, the Namibian Ports Authority’s staff complement of around 1000 individuals recorded zero hours lost time due to injury.

In a statement issued by the acting Executive: Commercial Services, Elias Mwenyo, the ports authority explained that Lost Time Injury comprises the gross hours of lost time due to work-related injury during a given accounting period. This is measured relative to the total number of hours worked.

“Despite facing the current challenges presented by the pandemic, Namport continues to adhere to all health protocols while still ensuring the effectiveness and safety of its workforce,” stated Mwenyo.

“The last time the entity reported an injury at work was on 14 February 2021. Since then, we have not recorded any loss time injuries. This outstanding performance is directly linked to the collective continued commitment to safety and adhering to workplace procedures and policies displayed by the Namport workforce,” he said.

Explaining how this is beneficial to port users, Mwenyo said improved safety and health of the authority’s workforce also affect port users since it leads to improved productivity.

“Safety is everyone’s responsibility. Let us join hands and ensure we remain injury free for the remainder of the year. As our slogan says, let’s Tulongeni Pamwe,” quipped Mwenyo.