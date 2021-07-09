First of a kind nationwide virtual coffee break to be hosted by Dololo DoBox

The entrepreneurship hub Dololo will host a first of its kind nationwide virtual coffee break, on 8 July at 11:00, amid the 3rd COVID-19 wave.

As the organiser, Meike Neitze, Digital Ambassador with GIZ and Dololo said the event is there to share stories and experiences and look to answer one defining question, what are the lessons learned from the pandemic?

“There is really only one positive thing about this situation, knowing that we will get through this, together and the intention of this event is to keep up morale, motivate each other to stay strong and demonstrate that we will always do best if we are all taking care of each other,” she said.

She added that this might mean that companies must build digital infrastructures in order to enable employees to work from home, to increase the capacity of local hospitals or to become less dependents on imports of medical goods.

“We want to discuss how COVID-19 has changed the way we live and work and what can be improved going forward,” she added.

Chantal Claassen, Co-Founder of Dololo said as Namibians and specifically as entrepreneurs, ways need to be found to navigate through these times and this need to be done together. “The event is also a unique experiment to seek to become the biggest Zoom meeting Namibian has seen this for,” she said.

Dololo has since invited everyone to grab their favourite cup of coffee, tune in via their smart-phone, laptop or computer and become a part of a once in a lifetime moment. Honorable Minister of Justice, Yvonne Dausab will be addressing all guest and provide the opening remarks.

Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lets-raise-our-cups-for-namibia-1st-nationwide-virtual-coffeebreak-tickets-161086697649