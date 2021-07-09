Women’s Leadership Centre says that World Athletics decision to bar Mboma and Masilingi in 400m race is both sexist and racist

The Women’s Leadership Centre (WLC) recently said that they view the decision by the World Athletics (WA) to bar Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi as both sexist and racist.

Liz Frank, Programme Manager at WLC said they recently learned with dismay that the two Namibian Athletes have been barred from competing in the 400m race in the upcoming Tokyo Olympic due to their testosterone levels, which were measured to be higher than those specified by WA.

“It is sexist as there is no testing of male athletes to check for high levels of testosterone and surely not all men have the same level, surely there is an ‘average level’ for men, therefore why are male athletes whose testosterone levels are much higher than this level not excluded from competing until they artificially bring their levels down?” she added.

She said they hold this decision to be racist because they are not aware of white women who have been subjected to this treatment by the WA, or are their cases being handled with greater respect for their privacy?

“We stand in solidarity with the two young Namibian athletes and other African athletes and call on the Namibian government, the Namibia Athletes Commission and the global women’s movement to challenge this treatment of women athletes by WA, will they start measuring the unfair advantage due to the length of women’s legs next?” she stated.

South African athlete Caster Semenya and other African athletes have experienced the same treatment by the World Athletics in recent years.