Orano supports Erongo COVID task force

Orano Mining Namibia this week donated N$50,000 to Ciske’s COVID Task Force in the Erongo Region, to assist in the battle against the COVID-19.

The company decided to support Ciske’s COVID Task Force, established by Ciske Howard, Chairperson of the Erongo Regional Council, as a private initiative aimed at bringing together the public and private sector in a combined response.

The task force brings together medical personnel and members of the business community on a voluntary basis and focuses on home-based care and once the vaccines orders are received, will also assist with vaccine dispensing to help ease the pressure on the government health facilities in the region.

“We chose the Task Force because it can be more responsive and flexible than a large organization for on the ground interventions that can help alleviate some of the immense pressure our Government facilities are under. It also draws together some of the best medical and business people in our region, and it provides an important link between the public and private sectors in this crisis,” Orano Mining Namibia’s Managing Director, Tommie Gouws, said.