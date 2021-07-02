Select Page

Geingob signs FIM Bill into act of parliament

Posted by | Jul 6, 2021 |

Geingob signs FIM Bill into act of parliament

The Financial Institutions and Markets (FIM) Bill has officially been signed off by the President Dr. Hage Geingob, and awaits to be gazetted and become a law, the Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority announced this week.

Once it is published in the Government Gazette, NAMFISA will commence formal consultations with the industry on the standards. The FIM Bill (or now FIM Act) sets out new compliance requirements to consolidate and harmonise the laws regulating financial institutions, financial intermediaries and financial markets in Namibia.

The FIM Act further seeks to foster soundness of financial institutions and financial intermediaries (i.e. brokers and agents); ensure fairness, efficiency and orderliness of the financial institutions and markets sector and the protection of consumers of financial services.

“Some of the regulatory transformations compels insurers to adopt plain language in all policies and avoids common conflicts or disputes among policy holders and financial services providers. The Act seeks to widen the scope of unit trusts schemes by introducing different collective investment schemes. It further repeals the outdated Pension Funds Act of 1956 and invites for more innovation in pension and retirement funding among other benefits,” NAMFISA CEO, Kenneth Matomola said.

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

A picture worth a thousand words

A picture worth a thousand words

11 July 2014

Insurance regulators put heads together at sub-Sahara seminar in Windhoek

Insurance regulators put heads together at sub-Sahara seminar in Windhoek

6 November 2017

Geingob bans overseas trips for government officials

Geingob bans overseas trips for government officials

31 January 2018

PPS Insurance pays N$158.8 million to members in 2020

PPS Insurance pays N$158.8 million to members in 2020

14 April 2021