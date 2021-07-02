Brave Warriors ready for COSAFA CUP

NFA – The Brave Warriors coach, Bobby Samaria said the two consecutive games played this weekend, a goalless against Lesotho on Saturday and 1-1 against Botswana on Sunday, came in handy in the their preparations for the COSAFA cup.

“We used the games as rehearsals for our tactical plan versus Senegal. We still have three more sessions to fine tune the plan” stated Samaria.

The Brave Warriors opening clash in the regional tourney is against Senegal on Thursday at the Nelson Mandela Bay.

Samaria added that with nations around the world doing what is possible to contain COVID-19, they had go to South Africa for practice which is coming along well.

“With contact sport prohibited in Namibia it was always going to be tough but we need to do out best and this is were we are. We move on and to do the best for our team and compete at the highest level against the best teams,” said Samaria.

The Brave Warriors is targeting the knockout stage and are not oblivious to the competition in their group.

“Yes we are in a very difficult group and Senegal is a huge mountain infront of us, but mountains are there to be climbed and we certainly will give our all,” he said, adding that their target is like any other team is to progress to the knock out stage not withstanding the tough opponents.

Namibia are in Group C and starts against Senegal on 08 July before facing Zimbabwe on 11 July and finish off group on 14 July against Mozambique.

There are three groups and only group winners and a best runner-up will advance to the semifinals.