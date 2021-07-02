Select Page

Ian Erlank starts as Head of Markets at RMB Namibia

Jul 5, 2021

After two months of stretching his investment legs, Capricorn’s highly regarded former market specialist, Ian Erlank, is back in the saddle but now racing the RMB horse.

As of 01 July, Erlank is the new Head of Markets of the FirstRand Group’s investment banking arm, RMB Namibia. Ex officio, Erlank will serve on both the Corporate and the Institutional Excos.

RMB Chief Executive, Philip Chapman, welcomed Erlank saying “RMB is excited to welcome Ian Erlank who is no stranger to the market and is highly regarded in the financial services industry. He has been in the financial services industry for more than 17 years in various roles from starting out as a dealer in the bank treasury department to his most recent overall responsibility for the entire end to end investment management business. Ian brings significant technical expertise and structuring capabilities to our business. In building a market-leading Markets business we will leverage his proven technical expertise to grow our business exponentially.”

After reading a B Comm degree in Economics at the University of Pretoria, Erlank obtained the prestigious Chartered Financial Analyst qualification and a Post Graduate Diploma in Futures Studies.

 

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

